Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Rajendranagar area tonight after a group of Gow Rakshaks stopped the vehicle carrying cattle. The group raised allegedly inflammatory slogans and stopped the vehicle carrying cattle meant for Eid-Al-Adha.

However a team of police reached the spot and dispersed the mob. The cattle vehicle has been shifted to Police station Rajendranagar. DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy told that the police are trying identify the persons who have created nuisance.