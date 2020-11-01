Hyderabad: Protest against French Prez Marcon held at Saidabad

SM BilalPublished: 1st November 2020 3:33 pm IST
Muslims holding placards participating in a protest rally against France in Hyderabad on Sunday Muslims have been calling for both protests and a boycott of French goods in response to France's stance on caricatures of Islam's most revered prophet.Pic:Style Photo Service.

Hyderabad: Protest against French president Emanuel Macron surfaced in Hyderabad on Sunday, amid an escalating row over depiction of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in blasphemous cartoons.

After the noon prayers a large group of Muslims under the leadership of Moulana Jaffar Pasha held a protest march from Akbarbagh X roads to Malakpet fire station.

Condemning the comments of Macron, the protesters also carried the posters and placards, carrying Macron’s photograph and the words “Boycott Macron” and “Boycott France”. The protesters were also holding Indian flags.

In wake of protest, Hyderabad police have made elaborate security arrangements in the area.

“Anti Islamic forces are frustrated, as Islam is spreading fast across globe,we also denounce the Central Government for extending support to France” said Moulana Jaffar Pasha.

