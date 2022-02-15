Hyderabad: Protest held at Gun Park over PM’s remarks on Telangana

Hyderbad: Tension prevailed in Gun Park at Nampally on Monday as people protested over Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s recent comments on the formation of Telangana.

A group of people including People’s organisation Joint Action Committee chairman, Gajjela Kantham, SC Corporation ex-chairman P Ravi, and BC Janasabha president Rajaram Yadav organised the protest. A rally was supposed to be conducted at the state BJP office in Nampally after paying homage at the Telangana Martyr’s Memorial at Gun Park.

However, the attempt was foiled by the police. The protesters were taken into preventive detention and were let off by the evening.

Modi’s remark on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh:

Adderssing the Rajya Sabhaon February 8, PM Modi targeted Congress over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and said, “Andhra Pradesh (undivided) played an important role in the Congress forming government at the Centre, but the Congress hastily divided the state.”

“Mics were switched off and ‘mirchi’ (pepper) spray was used and there was no discussion during the passage of the bifurcation Bill,” he added. Although Modi emphasised that he was not against the formation of Telangana, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Congress both accused him of insulting the people of the state and 1,200 youth who laid down their lives for the cause of a separate state.

(With inputs from IANS)