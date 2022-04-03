Hyderabad: Pub in Radisson Hotel raided by cops, two arrested

Hyderabad: In the late hours of April 2, the city police raided Pudding & Mink, a pub at Radisson Hotel in Banjara Hills and arrested the owner and the manager of the establishment. The two individuals were arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The raid was part of the special drive taken up by the Hyderabad police. As per the police press note, officials raided the pub at 1:40 am. They found that over 100 people were consuming alcohol and upon further investigation found five packets containing “a white powder” suspected to be cocaine.

Some of the customers at the pub were also found to have consumed drugs.

The arrested individuals are Mahadaram Anil Kumar (35), the manager of the pub as well as Abhishek Vuppala (39), one of the owners. A third accused in the case, Arjun Veeramachineni is said to be absconding.

The accused have been booked under Section 8(c), 22(b), 29(1) of the NDPS Act. A case has been registered at Banjara Hills police station and the investigation is being overseen by the inspector at Jubilee Hills police station.