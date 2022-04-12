Hyderabad: Public Distribution System racket busted, two held

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police officials here arrested two men for illegally acquiring and selling several tones of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice. They were taken into custody after a raid was conducted at a rice godown in the outskirts of Jalpally village.

Around 84 tones of rice and a cell phone were seized, a press release from the Rachakonda police said on Tuesday.

The accused, 50-year-old Syed Naimathullah, a resident of Rain Bazar and 30-year-old Syed Saddam, resident of Chandrangutta were found with huge stocks of PDS rice.

They were arrested when they failed to produce any supporting documents.