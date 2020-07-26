Hyderabad: Public not allowed to offer Eid namaz at Makkah Masjid

Hyderabad: Due to coronavirus threat, general public will not be allowed to offer Eid namaz at Makkah Masjid this year.

The masjid that continued to remain closed even after the relaxation of lockdown took this decision as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Reason for not allowing public to offer Eid namaz at Makkah Masjid

This decision was taken keeping in view of the number of worshippers that usually comes to the mosque to offer Friday, regular and special prayers.

Maulana Hafeez Mohd Rizwan Qureshi, khateem, Makkah Masjid said that only five persons are offering namaz in the mosque.

Capacity of Makkah Masjid

The mosque has the capacity to accommodate 10000 worshippers. Before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, 3000-5000 persons used to offer namaz on Friday and on special occasions, the count used to cross the maximum capacity of the mosque.

In order to offer Eid namaz at Makkah Masjid, people from across the city used to visit the mosque.

Eid namaz at Eidgahs

Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem informed that the board has not yet taken any decision on allowing Eid namaz at the Eidgahs in the State.

The decision will be made public on the Sunday after conducting a meeting with religious scholars and members of the Board.

Meanwhile, Mosques across the state are leaving no stone unturned in taking precautionary measures.