Hyderabad Public School now has an Olympic-sized swimming pool

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet on Friday inaugurated its world-class Olympic-size swimming pool. The goal of the school is also to provide international training on artistic swimming and aquatic acrobatics to its students along with producing ace swimmers in all disciplines.

With this, The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet became the first and only school in the country to not only join the select set of institutions in the country to have an Olympic-sized swimming pool but also offer artistic and acrobatic swimming training, the school said in a press release.

To mark the occasion, globally renowned ‘Kazakh Synchro Stars’ an artistic swimming troupe comprising world and Olympic-level champions were invited to the Hyderabad Public School. The pool was inaugurated today by chief guest Vakati Karuna, IAS, Secretary to Government of Telangana, Department of Education, Chairperson, Board of Governors of HPS, Begumpet.

Other dignitaries present at the event included Guest of Honour, Monal Chokshi, Secretary General, Swimming Federation of India.

The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet has earmarked an investment upwards of Rs. 25 Crore towards creating a sporting ecosystem that includes modern infrastructure, the right coaches and trainers, and the knowhow in these areas to mould their students into world-class sportspersons capable of winning at the Olympics. The School will focus on cycling, swimming, badminton, table tennis, hockey, and shooting as part of this objective.

Speaking on the occasion, Gusti J. Noria – President, of The Hyderabad Public School Society said, “In tune with our objective of creating excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities, HPS has embarked on an ambitious mission to produce world-class sportspersons. The inauguration of the Olympic-size swimming pool and introduction of the artistic and aquatic training programs today is another step towards realizing our vision.”

The Olympic-size pool is housed in the HPS swimming complex and is 50 meters by 21 meters, with a deck area of 16,000 square feet with 8 lanes. The complex has the capacity to seat around 1,000. A significant portion of the investment has been made by the alumni community. HPS has a strong Office of Alumni Relations that has a large network of alumni globally linked to the school. Contributions/Donations made to HPS for infrastructure development or scholarships are eligible for tax exemption under 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Adding further Mr. Noria said “It is a matter of immense pride that our HPS alumni have been actively supporting the development of the institution. I thank all those who have generously contributed towards the swimming pool.”

Kazakh Synchro Stars enthralled the audience with their artistic and acrobatic moves. The members of the national Kazakh team comprising of Yrenchenko Valentina; Bronze medalists in Team Technical Routine – Aida Meimantay and Yekaterina Simonova; Asian champion in artistic synchronized swimming in free solo (women) Akhbasheva Adelyem. Other notable swimmers such as Aliya Karimova, Alexandra Nemich, Yekaterina Nemich, and Arna Toktagan, who had stellar Olympic duet appearances, also joined in the display of yet another stellar performance for the school.