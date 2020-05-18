Hyderabad: Pugmarks spark leopard scare among Himayat Sagar residents

Hyderabad: Pugmarks triggered scare of leopard among the residents of Himayat Sagar. However, the forest officials who have visited the spot said that it is footprints of stray dogs.

Meanwhile, the officials are visiting the villages of Himayat Sagar to track the movement of wild cat. They asked locals to alert them in case they notice any activity of the leopard.

Leopard spotted at Himayat Sagar

It may be mentioned that a fisherman and truck drivers saw leopard on Friday at Himayat Sagar.

Earlier, it was spotted resting on the road near Katedan underbridge at Mylardevpalli.

Rescue team searching leopard

The rescue team from the forest department is continuing their efforts to trace the animal and tranquilize it. However, as the team’s efforts have not yielded any result yet, panic gripped the people.

