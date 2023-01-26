Hyderabad: Pulla Reddy Sweets fined Rs 20K for using single-use plastic

Hyderabad: The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) on Wednesday fined G Pulla Reddy Sweets’ Somajiguda branch for using single-use plastic for packaging.

The officials fined Rs 20000 on the outlet for using single use plastic despite the ban.

They inspected the kitchen after senior IFS officer and Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargaien complained that the outlet is using single-use plastic despite the ban.

@DC_khairtabad tweeted on this and said, Sir, “Dc-17 Khairatabad circle inspected Pulla reddy sweets near CM camp office Somajiguda along with AMOH 17 and staff found single-use plastic in their shop and imposed a penalty of 20000/- for the first instance and cautioned in future single plastic use shop will be seized by GHMC”

Earlier, a fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on G Pulla Reddy Sweets after a customer complained that the sweets they purchased from the outlet were in rotten condition.