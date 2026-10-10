Hyderabad-Pune bullet train: No land acquisition request sent to states

Hyderabad: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, October 9, said no land acquisition request has been sent to Telangana or Maharashtra regarding land acquisition for the Hyderabad-Pune bullet Train project.

Vaishnaw made the statement during a meeting with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy. The minister said any land acquisition being undertaken in the name of the projects at this stage was illegal. He said alignment studies for all three routes were underway and that he would share the details with the respective state governments and farmers once the alignments were finalised.

Reddy took to X and said that Vaishnav explained the situation to him during a meeting about the bullet train project.

𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐬 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥



During my meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways, Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji in New Delhi to discuss the… pic.twitter.com/S8768BgG12 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 9, 2026

The clarification comes amid protests over land identified for the proposed bullet train infrastructure around Hyderabad, particularly near Shamshabad.

Protest in Hyderabad

On July 18, tension prevailed in Shamshabad during an eviction drive for land acquisition for the Hyderabad-Pune Bullet Train project.

The eviction drive was carried out by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to secure 50 acres of land for the proposed bullet train project amid opposition from residents. The Telangana government is reportedly taking over the land under Survey Nos. 28 and 68 in Bahadurguda village.

The Cyberabad Police deployed a heavy security presence to assist HYDRAA and Revenue Department officials in carrying out the eviction. The entire village remained under tight police security, while roads leading to Bahadurguda were blocked to regular traffic.

Objecting to the government’s move, farmers staged a protest in Bahadurguda.

“We want justice. We will not part with our land and demand that the government issue pattas,” the protesting farmers and their family members said.