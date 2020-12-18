Hyderabad: Punjab Jails Minister meets TS HM Mahmood Ali, visits jails

Published: 18th December 2020 11:48 am IST
Hyderabad: Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder S.Randhawa on Thursday met Telangana Home Minister Mohameed Mahmood Ali and visited various jails located in the State.

Talking to the team of official led by the Punjab Minister, Mahmood Ali said that the prisoners in Telangana State are not only getting all facilities to continue their studies but also receiving training by industrial unit.

After completion of the sentenced period, they are getting jobs at the Jail Department’s petrol bunks, he added.

Mahmood Ali presented the memento of Charminar to the Punjab Minister. On the occasion, Telangana Jails Department Director General Rajeev Trivedi, IG Saidayya, Punjab Prisons ADGP Praveen K Sinha, SPS Oberoi and others were also present.

It may be mentioned that the team is visiting various jails to analyze the prisons department’s schemes.

The team that has visited Cherlapally jail is going to see all jails in the State on Friday.

