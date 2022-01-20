Hyderabad: Punjagutta Access Road steel bridge inaugurated

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday inaugurated the Rs 17 crore Punjagutta Access Road steel bridge.

The access road bridge, along with a steel road is constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). These facilities have been constructed to ease the traffic coming from Punjagutta and moving towards KBR Park Junction.

Mahmood Ali took to Twitter to share the news of the inauguration. “Inaugurated The new Punjagutta Access Road Steel Bridge built at a cost of Rs 17 crore by GHMC along with Colleague Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav Garu, MLA Danam Nagender Garu, Mayor Vijayalaxmi Garu & Other Dignitaries,” he wrote in a tweet.

Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal , Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagendra among other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.