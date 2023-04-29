Hyderabad: Punjagutta fake call center duping unemployed busted

Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday busted a fake call center being used to dupe unemployed youth in the name of data entry jobs in Punjagutta.

Police arrested Gadagoni Chakaradhar Goud, Ganesh and Shravan along with 32 tele-callers of which 11 were women.

Goud, a native of Siddipet’s Bachupally, had rented a house in Panjagutta for Rs 1,30,000 per month and hired tele-callers from four states – Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamilnadu.

He used mobile phones bought from Jagadish market and procured SIM cards from one Krishna Murthy, at the price of Rs 1,000 for each one. Murthy linked the Airtel payment bank account to every SIM card he sold.

The tele-callers would call people and inform them about the data entry jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to 25,000.

They informed the candidates that they would have to complete a simple task successfully and thereafter were asked to deposit an amount of Rs 2,500 to claim a salary of Rs 25,000.

After the victims sent the Rs 2,500 tele-callers would avoid their calls and discard the SIM cards after 45 days. The old SIMs would be discarded and replaced by new SIMs.

The fake call center scammed unemployed youth of Rs 50 lakhs in the month of April. Fourteen laptops, 148 mobile phones, 3 four-wheelers and Rs 1.03 lakhs cash were seized.