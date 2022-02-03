Hyderabad put on alert after attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: After an attack on AIMIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh the city police have sounded alert in many sensitive parts of twin cities. All the police officers right from the police station level were instructed to be on field to thwart any protest or untoward incident. Teams of Quick reaction team (QRT) were deployed near historic Charminar.

Commissioner’s taskforce teams were also fanned out in the West and South zone area of the city. Patrolling has been intensified in the communally sensitive areas of the old city and senior police officials were asked to supervise the security arrangements. Mobile patrol cars in each police station were asked to focus on the mob gathering.

However few AIMIM activists have forcibly closed down shopsin Tappachabutra area, but the police intervened and dispersed the party activists. Soon after the news offiring on Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car spread on social media, thepolice officials in the city were put on alert.

On Thursday unknown assailants had allegedly fired on Asaduddin Owaisi’s car in Uttar Pradesh whilehe was returning from Meerut to New Delhi.

Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand had visited the old city commissioner office at purani haveli to supervise the situation.