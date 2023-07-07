Hyderabad: Pvt hospital booked for negligence over infant’s death

Hyderabad: The Narayanguda police booked a negligence case against a private hospital after an infant died of reported excessive phototherapy.

On June 8, Arshiyaunnissa gave birth to a baby boy Abdul Fateh Khan at Fernandez Hospital, Himayathnagar and later the infant was shifted to the NICU ward (Phototherapy) for observation.

The newborn was kept in the hospital for the past twenty-eight days and later he developed nose necrosis upon which he was treated for the medical condition. During this, the nose of the infant was damaged and he succumbed on Friday.

After the death, the agitated parents staged a protest against the alleged negligence of the hospital and demanded stern action against the doctor and staff. The couple Imran Khan and Arshiyaunnissa are residents of Ali Bagh in the Kalapathar area in the old city.

“I was blessed with a male child after a long gap of thirteen years, I trusted the doctor Sai Kiran and the hospital staff for getting the best treatment for my son, it was due to gross negligence that the baby died,” said Imran Khan, the father of the deceased infant.

The Narayanguda police have registered a case of negligence against the doctors and the staff. “We have issued an FIR against one doctor and the hospital staff of Fernandez Hospital, Hyderguda, the case is under investigation and the police will take an expert’s opinion in the case,” said G. Srinivasu Inspector Narayanguda police station.