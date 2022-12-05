Hyderabad: ‘Qunoot’ prayers offered for re-building Babri Masjid

Hyderabad: Marking the 30 anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid, congregation of Muslim women on Monday offered ‘Qunoot-E-Nazila’ prayers at Hazrat Ujale-Shah Eidgah grounds at Saidabad.

The women belonging to Saidabad and other adjoining areas joined the Qunoot prayers in large numbers. They carried various placards registering protests. The protesting women also urged the Muslims to observe December 6 as ‘Black Day”.

The protesting women stated that on December 6, 1992 the Historic Babri Masjid was razed illegally and as per a larger conspiracy.

“Despite the fact that the land belonging to a masjid, was handed over for the construction of Ram Temple in a legal manner, the Muslim community will never forgo the act of demolition and it is the obligation of every Muslim to put on their efforts to re-build the Masjid,” they remarked.

“There will be consistent efforts by the community members till the Babri Masjid is re-built at the same place,” the women protesters said.