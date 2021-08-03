Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest cow smugglers, vigilantes

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police here arrested over half a dozen people for causing law and order problems in the days running up to Bakri Eid last month. Five different cases were registered against various individuals, including Kalu Singh, state president of the Gau Raksha Dal, who was booked for provocative speeches.

According to the Rachakonda police, both vigilantes who took law into their own hands, and cattle smugglers, have been booked and registered (for various offences). The Telangana police had set up various check posts across the city to keep a check on cattle smuggling, and also to avoid communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims.

On that front, the Rachakonda police set up one such check post at the entrance of Malkajgiri Division at Kepal check post under the Ghatkesar police station limits and a second one at Chengicherla at Medipally where a ‘Kabela’ exists. Based on checks, the cops prevented the transportation of cows, and smugglers were arrested in the Malkajgiri Division. Action against cow vigilantes, known as ‘gau rakshaks’ was also taken.

The accused, booked in five different cases, have been identified as Mohd Ashfaq, Mohd Amjad, Kalu Singh, Bandaru Pavan Kumar Reddy, Syed Fareed Ahmed, Shaik Ghani, Shaik Karee, Mohd Nawaz Qureshi, and Md. Kaleem. Two of the accused run beef shops. It is to be noted that cow slaughter is prohibited in Telangana.

Earlier, taking suo-moto action, Kalu Singh was booked and the police in its FIR said that he had said: “Open challenge to Gau Hathyaro” (open challenge to cow killers). The cops reasoned that his statement may cause breach of peace and law and order disturbances, promoting enmity between the different groups.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi this year had also written to Telangana director general of police Mahender Reddy on the issue, asking him to ask the police to not harass traders before Bakri Eid, who were bringing in cattle.