Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrests human traffic offender

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police officials arrested a 51-year-old human traffic offender here on Thursday.

The accused – Pati Anantha Laxmi -a resident of Dammaiguda, Keesara, Medchal District would woo women from an economically poor background, deserted women, and depressed women under the pretext of giving them employment with high returns only to force them into prostitution.

She would traffic girls and women from Andhra Pradesh through her agents and force them into prostitution.

On a tip-off, Jawaharnagar Police raided her house in MLR Nagar and arrested her. Few women were also rescued from the house.

Anantha Laxmi has been sent to Special Prison for Women in Chanchalguda. The Preventive Detention (PD) Act has been invoked against her.