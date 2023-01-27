Hyderabad: Rachakonda police undertake drive on improper no plates

Hyderabad: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for traffic D Srinivas on Friday undertook a special drive on improper numbers, irregular numbers, tampered numbers, erased numbers under the Rachakonda Commissionarate.

The aim of the drive is to prevent all kinds of crime including road accidents and traffic violations.

The special drive was conducted in 34 Places in two shifts in which 17 inspectors, 25 sub inspectors, 85 members of the police staff and 34 law and order officials participated.

Also Read Hyderabad: Sewing machines for 1st batch of graduates under SHEera

Under the LB nagar traffic police station limits, 26 cases were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while 102 were booked under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. Vanasthalipuram recorded 31 under the IPC, 51 under the MV Act.

Malkajgiri, Uppal, Kushaiguda, Bhongir, Choutuppal, Yadadri recorded 17 and 144, 21 and 182, 15 and 159, 5 and 75, 18 and 61, 16 and 41 cases respectively under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A total of 149 cases were booked under the IPC while 815 cases were recorded under the MV Act and a total fine of Rs 1,63,000 was imposed.