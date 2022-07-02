Hyderabad: Rachakonda security council concludes annual general meet

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC) convened its second annual general meeting here at Genpact India Private Ltd, office at Uppal, on Saturday.

The Chairman of RKSC, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, IPS General Secretary, Satish Vadlamani, Treasurer, Gagan Deep Kohli, alongside DCP’s Forum Convenor and Joint Secretaries, Kommaraiah, Chairman of Delhi Public School, and other dignitaries, launched the annual book for the fiscal year 2021–2022.

Mahesh Bhagwat stated during the event that the RKSC forums are actively involved in women’s safety, cyber safety, and traffic safety. He was grateful for the council’s efforts to connect with rural residents through various programmes, notably government schools.

Additionally, he appreciated the Women’s Forum’s activities for empowering women and raising public awareness of significant issues. “The safety and security forum of the RKSC has to start working with industry and run initiatives with targeted interventions,” he added.

Bhagwat, who is also the chairman of the RKSC, also unveiled the Annual Book for 2021–2022. General secretary Satish Vadlamani, treasurer Gagan Deep Kohli, and other members took part in the meeting.