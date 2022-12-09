Hyderabad: Rachakonda SHE teams arrest 111 in four weeks for harassing women

Hyderabad: Rachakonda SHE-Teams have successfully booked 79 cases, 29 FIRs, 28 petty cases and 22 counselling cases against people who harassed women in the past four weeks making it a total of 111 individuals (41 majors and 70 minors).



The individuals attended the counselling session conducted by Rachakonda SHE teams, at the commissioner camp office, Alkapuri X roads, LB Nagar, along with their family members where they were counselled by professional counsellors from the Bhumika Women’s Collective (NGO).



Children in conflict with the law are also counselled by a professional psychiatrist, Dr Vasavi to bring change in their behaviour.

Sexual assault case

In a case of sexual assault by the father, a victim minor girl aged 13 studying 9th class at Kushaiguda, suffered exploitation for the past two years and failed to convey the matter to anyone after the accused threatened her.



The incident came to light in November when the She Team Kushaiguda Rachakonda commissionerate organized an awareness program with school children at ZPHS, with regards to issues like Good Touch, Bad Touch, Eve teasing, Human trafficking cases etc. After the meeting, the victim minor disclosed the whole incident to them.



The girl told the police that her mother was suffering from ill health for several years following which her father, Dabbeta Prashanth started harassing her sexually.



The accused misbehaved with the victim and participated in sexual intercourse with her every day for the last 2 years. The accused was arrested and remanded by the Police following the incident.

Psychological harassment case

In another incident, a minor girl (10th class student), who is a resident of LB Nagar was harassed by her Tuition teacher, (40 years).



The accused started sending abusive text messages to the victim and harassed her psychologically and forced her to marry him.



On her father’s complaint, police registered a case at LB Nagar PS and the accused was arrested and remanded.

Decoy operations by SHE Teams

SHE Teams conducted decoy operations in various areas forming multiple teams like Choutuppal Team, Ibrahimpatnam Team, Kushaiguda team, LB Nagar, Malkajigiri and Metro decoy team.



The teams successfully booked two counselling cases and apprehended nine minor boys who were creating nuisances and eve-teasing girls.

A total of 156 child marriages were prevented by Rachakonda SHE Teams to date.

In addition to the above, in the last six weeks, a total of 111 Eve teasers were caught by Rachakonda SHE teams in decoy operations and through WhatsApp complaints from different areas of Rachakonda while they are teasing girls at different Hotspots like Metro train/ junctions/ Bus stops/Working Places and colleges of the Rachakonda area.



The accused were booked under petty cases/FIRs and counselled by a professional Psychologist.



Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mahesh M Bhagwat appealed to all the women/girls from Rachakonda to approach Rachakonda she teams through Rachakonda WhatsApp control number 9490617111 or dial 100 whenever they face any incident of eve teasing or sexual harassment.