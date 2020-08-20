Hyderabad: Railway guard averts a major mishap

By Nihad Amani Updated: 20th August 2020 5:21 pm IST

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted near the Falaknuma Railway Bridge, when an eight-metre deep sinkhole formed right alongside and under the railway track following incessant rains in the city over the last one week.

The Bengaluru–New Delhi Rajdhani Express was the only train to operate on the route as of now, and a Railway Home Guard on patrol noticed the sinkhole and alerted higher-ups immediately, after which repairs were taken up.

A goods train that was passing on the route was halted till the restoration of track, South Central Railway officials said, adding that the hole was closed and the tracks restored within two hours.

“As passenger trains were not being operated at the moment, there was no accident. We have immediately closed the pit below the ballast with required material,” an official said.

