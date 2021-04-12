Hyderabad: Rain predicted in the next 24 hours

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 12th April 2021 10:46 am IST
Hyderabad: The rainfall is expected in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad during the next 28 hours. Thundershowers are also expected in other districts of Telangana state.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), many districts in the state could see temperatures drop and in the next two days, the city could witness rainfall.

The districts that could witness light to moderate rains during the next four days are Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy. Some of them may also witness hailstorms. 

