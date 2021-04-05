Hyderabad: Rain predicted in the next 48 hours

Hyderabad: With the rampant rise in temperatures in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the public are facing a lot of difficulties with the night temperatures also hovering above the normal making their nights sleepless and restless.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in view of the severe heat, there are chances of rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Warangal, Khammam, Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahbubnagar districts could witness light rainfall with lightning thunderstorms whereas other districts weather will be dry.

All the big cities’ temperatures will be above 40 degrees Celsius. In view of the extreme heat conditions during the afternoon, the traffic is less to be seen on the roads.

In order to get some respite from the rising temperatures, people are keeping themselves cool by drinking cold drinks as well as sugarcane juice and coconut water whose sales have increased.