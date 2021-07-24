Hyderabad: Rain wreaks havoc in Osman Nagar once again

Hyderabad: As heavy rain lashes the city last week, many low lying areas got inundated. Osman Nagar, located on the outskirts of the city, once again flooded.

Located near Osmansagar lake, the area includes around 300 homes that have been submerged for weeks and forcing people to leave their houses and move to their respective relatives’ house for shelter. The area experienced similar floods last year as well.

The houses can be seen half-submerged in the water that flowed inside their homes due to the constant rain in the city.

During the 9 months of the last flood, many parts of Hyderabad including Osman Nagar were battered and normal life was derailed.

People, who have yet to recover from the shock of last October when dozens of people drowned or were swept away by rising floods from reservoirs and drains, were once angry asking the government why it failed to learn a lesson from last year’s disaster.

Local resident of Osman Nagar Mohammed Obaid said, “Last week after two spells of rain, the water from Osman Nagar lake gushed into our house.”

Even Today, Obaid and his family have no other way to move to the rented house once again, “I lost my job due to COVID-19 pandemic and to rent the house, they are asking for 20,000 advance. We are yet to recover from the impact which was created by last year’s deluge.”

Another local resident Jaweed said, “The last year floods have destroyed and weakened the foundations of our homes, and once again affected by the stagnated water.”