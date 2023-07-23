Hyderabad: Rainfall raises concerns over water contamination

Hyderabad: Following days of rainfall, the Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Danakishore urged the respective Deputy General Managers (DGMs) to closely monitor the operations of floodwater removal and sewer-jetting machines in the flooded areas. The concerned CGMs were directed to conduct quality tests regularly to ensure the water supply’s safety and hygiene.

Danakishore, held a teleconference with directors, Chief General Managers (CGMs), GMs, Deputy General Managers (DGMs), and other officials at the Khairatabad head office. During the meeting, he instructed them to increase the frequency of water quality tests, which are currently being conducted on Fridays.

Addressing the issue of sewage overflow at manholes on the roads due to heavy rainfall, he advised the officials to promptly resolve the complaints. Additionally, the GMs were tasked with finding solutions to address choking problems at residences. Kishore emphasized taking appropriate measures for deep manholes and sewage-overflowing areas.

To ensure the safety of field-level workers, he mandated the use of helmets, gloves, gum boots, and other protective gear at worksites. The officials and staff were also instructed to inspect the respective reservoirs thoroughly.

In response to the flood-affected areas, Danakishore suggested the distribution of chlorine tablets by the General Manager of the Quality Analysis Wing in coordination with other officers.

Furthermore, the MD emphasized the importance of collaboration with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police officials to carry out the necessary work efficiently and effectively.