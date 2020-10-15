Hyderabad rains: 50 buffaloes killed in by in Al Jubail colony

Hyderabad: The carcases of 15 buffaloes that drowned to death in floods surfaced at Al Jubail colony on Thursday. The bodies of the dead animals were found from one single farm, even as roads, buildings, dairy farms and other infrastructure were also damaged in the colony.

The flood situation in the colony remained grim since Tuesday, with as many as 50 animals also dying in the foods so far. Even till Thursday even, many people were stranded and rescue operations are underway in the city, especially at Al Jubail colony where 95% of the area has supposedly been submerged.

Given the huge crisis for human beings and animals aline, and in spite of rescue operations, the colony will take time to recover. A video of Siasat Daily shows the 15 buffaloes that were drowned due to the floods.

Hyderabad is reeling from a devastating flood like situation with 21 people dying and the entire city has been affected.

While normalcy has been restored in many areas, Al Jubail colony remained the worst-affected in the city. The colony was literally completely submerged in water even on Wednesday due to heavy rains Houses were inundated, and apart from the animals, several families were even stuck and unable to leave the area.

Speaking to siasat.com, veterinary doctor and assistant director of veterinary department Abdul Wasay Siddiqui who inspected the dairy farm said, ” It was for the first time that so many buffaloes succumbed to death in a flood, A report on deaths of buffaloes would be submitted to the higher officials and then the decision on giving ex-graita to the owner of dairy farm would be decided.”