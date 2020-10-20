Hyderabad rains: 90 test positive for COVID in relief camps

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: State health minister Etala Rajendar on Monday said 90 out of 3,406 tested positive for COVID-19 and they have admitted to designated hospitals for the covid treatment.

The department has set up 585 medical camps in the relief centers where 38,516 people have checked for their health.

“Seasonal diseases are likely to spread in the wake of heavy rains across the state. Those with symptoms of cold will also increase, and these symptoms are very similar to Covid. I urge the public that for any symptom, they must get a COVID test done,” said Minister Eatala Rajender.

The officials distributed 30,367 masks, 2,795 sanitizer bottles at these camps keeping in mind that many victims have lost all the belongings.

“Wherever reach is not possible Doctors will be made available 24*7 through telemedicine. Door-to-door delivery has begun for ORS packets and chlorination tablets to households in flood-affected areas. Water has to be boiled and consumed for safe drinking,” added Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education.