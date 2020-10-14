Hyderabad Rains: Bag containing 1.5kg gold swept away in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: An employee of a jewellery store claimed that a bag containing 1.5-kilo gold jewellery got washed away in the record-breaking rains in Hyderabad. The incident took place in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on October 9.

Based on a complaint of the jeweller, police have registered a servant theft case on October 10 and started an investigation to trace the gold.

On October 10 afternoon, Ajay Kumar Agarwal, partner of VS Gold, Basheerbagh, lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police alleging that his employee, Pradeep Kumar Bodake, claimed to have lost 1.5 kilo gold ornaments while bringing them to their office from another jewellery store in Jubilee Hills on October 9 night.

“Pradeep claimed while travelling on a scooter, he kept the jewellery bag between his feet and near Kangaroos School on Road Number 3, Banjara Hills, the scooter got stuck in stormwater flowing across the road and the bag got washed away,” Banjara Hills inspector (Detective) Md Hafeezuddin said.

Police later found the empty bag nearby at a garbage bin. The executive has been reportedly taken into custody