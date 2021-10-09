Hyderabad rains: Birds washed away at Murgi Chowk

By Mohammed Baleegh|   Updated: 9th October 2021 2:10 pm IST
Hyderabad rains: birds washed away at Murghi Chowk

Hyderabad: Scores of birds were washed away in the Old City area of Murgi Chowk on Friday night after

flash floods caused by heavy rains. The city witnessed heavy downpour last night with certain areas recording over 100 mm rainfall.

MS Education Academy

Thundershowers had caused floods in some areas of the Old City, including near the Charminar, which recorded 86.6 mm rainfall.

The flash floods caused in the area due to the overflowing of a nala close to the Murghi Chowk , resulting in the submergence of bird cages. When the owners tried to move the birds to a safe place, it led to the birds being washed away due to the pressure of the floodwaters.

Locals at Murghi chowk claimed that close to a thousand birds were washed away, resulting in heavy losses in business and livelihood for many residents of the area

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button