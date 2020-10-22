Hyderabad Rains: Charminar recorded highest rainfall this monsoon

Hyderabad: The city’s most iconic spot — ‘Charminar’ records the highest rainfall this monsoon from June 1 to that of October 20. In the last 20 days Charminar recorded 528.6 mm rainfall, however, in past 5 months it recorded a cumulative rainfall of 1,417 mm against a normal rainfall of 623 mm.

As per the recordings from weather stations of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) across the city, it has been among the localities recording the highest rainfall. With the rains going on a rampage in the last 10 days, Charminar too registered a record rainfall, which in turn has seen several places surrounding the historic locality in the Old City flooding.

Hyderabad Floods: Ironically! the Nizam’s built Charminar didn’t flood

On one hand, the recent incessant rains have inundated ‘the entire Old City but on the other hand, the Century-old storm water drainage system of Charminar area, built in the Nizam’s era, didn’t not flood at all!

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials told that after floods in the Musi river in 1908, it was felt that a separate storm water drain system was needed and under the guidance of legendary engineer Mokshagundam Visveswaraya a flood protection system for Hyderabad was designed and a separate storm water drain system constructed.

Charminar was followed by Rajendranagar with a rainfall of 1,374 mm, Saroornagar (1,331 mm), Asifnagar (1,338 mm) and Ameerpet (1,308 mm). Nearly 30 areas have received over 1,000 mm of rainfall during this monsoon, which is a record in Hyderabad, officials said.

Meanwhile, the overall rainfall in Hyderabad this monsoon has crossed the 1,200 mm mark. Against a normal rainfall of 656.2 mm, the city has received a ‘large excess’ rainfall of 1,249 mm, while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri have recorded 1,130.7 mm and 1,176.8 mm respectively.

Apart from this, from January 1, Hyderabad has recorded rainfall of 134 cm against a normal annual rainfall of 82 cm. Hakimpet station which had deficit rainfall a couple of weeks ago, has now registered 105 cm against a normal of 87 cm.

Except for the areas of Abdullahpurmet and Bandlaguda which received light rainfall, the city remained free of rains till the evening hours on Wednesday, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society. According to the weather report from Meteorological Department, the intensity of monsoon has come down over the State. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Thursday and then, rainfall activity is ‘Nil’ till end of this week.