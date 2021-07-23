Hyderabad rains: Cyberabad police commissioner inspects lakes

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjar here took stock of the situation. The top cop visited lakes and areas affected by heavy showers under his commissionerate limits today.

Cyberabad police officials along with Sajjanar visited Himayat Sagar, Palle Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu and other lakes. The commissioner said that all precautionary measures are being taken and that police officials are closely monitoring the situation. Police officials have also been deployed round-the-clock in and around surrounding areas of the lakes.

To keep track of any untoward incident, patrol cars and officials have also been deployed. The Cyberabad commissioner also requested the public to not venture out unnecessarily during the rainy season. Parents

have been requested to keep a close watch on their children and ensure that they do not go near the lakes or the

streams.

Sajjanar also requested the public to co-operate with the police and other government departments. In case of emergency, citizens can dial 100 or Whatsapp to 9490617444. A day earlier, the HMWSSB opened two out of 15 gates of the Osman Sagar lake, letting out some water into the Musi river, due to the heavy downpours.

A day earlier, Heavy rainfall across the state claimed one life today, when a man in Asifabad district got swept away in by a stream of rushing water which he tried to cross. Similar scenes also played out in Nirmal district, where National Disaster Response Force personnel were brought in for relief.

The teams rescued many people including a pregnant woman and a 11-day baby GNR Colony in Nirmal town, reported local media. While Hyderabad has been witnessing intermittent rains over the last three days, villages and other parts of Nirmal and Adilabad districts have been literally cut-off from the rest of the state due to the floods. Both districts received heavy rainfall on Thursday.

In Sircilla district, the newly constructed collectorate office also was flooded heavily. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red warning forecast for the next few days as well