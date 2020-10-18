Hyderabad rains: Showers submerge localities, destroy homes, vehicles

Minhaj AdnanUpdated: 18th October 2020 3:38 pm IST

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people were once again stranded in their homes as flood water ravaged there localities, especially at Hafeez Baba Nagar and Toli Chowki, after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The torrential downpour lasted till late in the night, and and wreaked havoc once again in low-lying areas.

(Photo: Laeeq)
(Photo: Laeeq)

Several vehicles belonging to citizens also washed away, while others were entirely destroyed due to the floods.

(Photo: Laeeq)
(Photo: Laeeq)
(Photo: Laeeq)
(Photo: Laeeq)
(Photo: Laeeq)

While most of the city more or less returned to normalcy, residents of Hafeez Baba Nagar literally had to witness their homes getting submerged. The rains also again devastated h
areas like Moosa Nagar at the Chagerghat bridge, and Al Jubail Colony in the old city.

The situation was extremely grim, especially for those who had cleaned up their homes after the floods that Hyderabad witnessed on October 14, after the city received continuous rainfall for an entire day on October 13.

(Photo: Laeeq)

“Many of us had just finished cleaning our homes. We have never seen anything like this before. Lot of people are even leaving the area now and vacating,” said Mohd. Imran, a resident of Moosa Nagar at the Chagerghat bridge.

The situation is also equally bad at Hafeez Baba Nagar, where the City administration had to call in the police and other department officials to evacuate stranded citizens. Hours after it began raining on Saturday evening, horrific images and videos of submerged homes began surfacing.

