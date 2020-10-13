Hyderabad rains: Huge rock falls on house, family escapes death

Hyderabad: A family from Dhoolpet in the city miraculously escaped death after a 15-ton rock fell from a hill and on top of their house on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in Hyderabad’s Mangalhat division, and is the second such catastrophe that has taken place here since Sunday.

The family, which lives at the Rani Avanthi Bai Bhavan in Dhoolpet, luckily managed to ensure that no one even got injured. According to the house owner Rajesh Singh, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, when the family was preparing breakfast.

“My wife was preparing breakfast and she heard a noise. She instantly decided to grab the kids and run outside. That’s when the rock came crashing down, over the walls and ceiling of our kitchen area. I’ve been living in this house for almost 15 years and have seen rocks falling three years ago, but nothing like this had ever happened before,” Rajesh Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

Corporator of Mangalhat division Parmeshwari Singh said, “Heavy rocks from the upper part of Ganga bowli fell on the house of Rajesh Singh in the Dilawar Gunj area. The kitchen room, terrace boundary wall and its surrounding parts were damaged. There are several houses in the Mangalhat area which are under hilltops. Due to heavy rains, the rock slipped and came down,” she added.

The police and Disaster Response Force (DRF) officials have asked the house owner to evacuate, while they carried out their assessment work to determine if there was a risk of more rocks falling.