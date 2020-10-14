Hyderabad rains: KTR takes stock, asks officials to be on alert

Hyderabad: In light of heavy rains in the city and to take stock of the situation in Hyderabad, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K. T. Rama Rao and his colleague from the state cabinet Talasani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting with officials of municipal corporation, electricity department and police at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters on Wednesday.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, HMWSSB managing director Dana Kishore, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and other officials attended the meeting via teleconference.

KTR instructed the GHMC Mayor and other elected representatives and officials to be available on the field and continuously monitor and coordinate relief measures. He also requested DGP Mahender Reddy and the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda police commissioners to proactively monitor inundated areas/roads and ensure appropriate traffic diversions are in place.

He asked the officials to ensure food, water, and other essentials are available at relief shelters. Doctors from Basthi Dawakhanas to be stationed at relief camps. Minister KTR stated that several trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the deluge.

He also directed the electricity department’s officials to coordinate with the MAUD and police department to ensure that power is restored at the earliest. Moreover, the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy District collectors have also been asked to coordinate with the police and MAUD department to evacuate people residing in low-lying areas and on the banks of nalas and Musi River to relief shelters.

Rachakonda traffic police officials out on duty on Tuesday in the rain.

KTR also instructed GHMC officials to inspect the under-construction buildings and take necessary precautions where cellars are dug. He also asked the GHMC and police department to coordinate and shift homeless people to relief shelters.

The minister instructed officials to evacuate the citizens from the flood-affected areas and to shift them to nearby community halls, function halls.

Further, he asked the officials to take complete precautions while conducting rescue operations and asked the officials to evacuate people from old and dilapidated buildings as a precautionary measure.

Public representatives and officials across the GHMC limits are already on the ground, trying to normalize the situation in the city.

Minister KTR instructed GHMC Officials to double the number of Annapurna meals served in the city and also serve dinner too where there is need.

Minister KTR appealed to the citizens not to venture out for the coming two days as more rains are expected in the city.