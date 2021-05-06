Hyderabad: Rains make weather pleasant

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 6th May 2021 10:32 am IST
Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in TS : Met
File photo of rainfall in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Rainfall has brought much-needed relief to the residents who were reeling under the scorching heat.

The weather department has forecast rain till May 7. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorms with lightning rains will occur in Telangana in the next 72 hours.

In its bulletin, the weather department has said that some places of Wanaparty district in Telangana have received rainfall.

On Tuesday, rainfall was witnessed in Telangana, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The highest temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda district of Telangana and 39.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kurnool district of Rayalaseema region.

Hyderabad could witness rains with thunderstorms during the evening and night hours. Hyderabad and its surrounding areas could see the temperatures hovering between 25-36 degrees Celsius.

