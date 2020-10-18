Hyderabad Rains: Stay alert for the next three days, warns GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC), commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Sunday asked the people to be alert, in view of the rainfall forecast over the next three days.

He also asked the poele to approach the officials over rain-related issues. He then directed the zonal and deputy commissioners to evacuate the people from low-lying areas to relief camps and instructed to follow all the measures to prevent loss of life.

He also directed the officials to provide all the facilities to the flood victims. Lokesh Kumar also ordered all the departments to coordinate and get prepared to face any kind of catastrophic situation. He said that the GHMC and DRF staff are carrying out the rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

On the other hand, residents in low lying areas along the Musi river were also alerted as Hussain Sagar lake crossed the full tank level with the rains on Saturday night. At present, the water level in the lake is 513.84 m against the full tank level of 513.41 m. And the current inflows into the lake were 2,519 cusecs while the outflows, 3,093 cusecs.