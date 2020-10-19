Hyderabad rains: Zaira Wasim prays for flood-affected people

Kashmir: Dangal actress Zaira Wasim prayed for the flood-affected people in Hyderabad. She also urged others to pray for the residents as the city has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days.

She wrote, “May Allah protect everyone and grant ease to those who are affected”. Asking other to pray for the people affected by rains, she wrote, “Keep Hyderabad and its people in your duas”.

Keep Hyderabad and its people in your duas :((#HyderabadRains



May Allah protect everyone and grant ease to those who are affected. pic.twitter.com/bVspfyvh0B — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) October 17, 2020

Hyderabad rains affected more than 37,000 families

Meanwhile, a top civic official said that torrential rains and flash floods in Hyderabad have affected over 37,000 families.

The heavy rains and floods on October 13-14 and again on October 17 inundated many areas, affecting 37,400 families.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said due to heavy rains on October 13, various localities were inundated and about 35,309 families were affected.

Another 2,100 families were evacuated to safer places on October 17.

Musi River

The Musi river is already in spate due to discharge of water from Himayat Sagar reservoir upstream. For the second time in a week, its gates were opened on Sunday following Saturday night’s heavy rains to let surplus water into the river.

According to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the level at Himayat Sagar is 1,762.80 against its Full Reservoir level (FRL) of 1763.500 feet.

While four gates of the 17 gates of the dam were opened following heavy rains on October 17 night, 13 gates were opened on October 14.

The officials say this is the first time after 20 years that Musi is witnessing floods.

Views of Historians

Historians say thousands of people were killed in the great deluge of September 28, 1908 when Musi river burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

It was after this devastation that then Nizam of Hyderabad State had built Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar upstream to control the floods. These reservoirs were the only sources of drinking water till a few years ago.

Zaira Wasim

After knowing that Hyderabad is witnessing heavy rainfall and many people are affected from it, Zaira Wasim also tried to help relief drive by re-tweeting the thread of #HyderabadFloodReliefActivities.

Earlier, Zaira Wasim was in news when she quoted Quranic verse about locust attacks.