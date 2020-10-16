Hyderabad rains:Recovery of dead bodies continues, 18 fished out

Hyderabad: Retrieving of dead bodies of people who were washed away in rains in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda continues.

18 dead bodies were fished out from various places and shifted to Osmania Hospital. Two dead bodies out of nine persons of a family who were washed away by gushing rain water in Ali Nagar under Mailardevpally police station limits have been retrieved on Thursday. Two were found earlier. They have been identified as Farzana Tabassum (27), Humaira Tabassum, Darakhshan Quraishi and Amena (10). Search for remaining persons is on.

Body of Mohammed Ashimullah, resident of Sayeedabad, Kurmaguda was recovered from Sayeedabad. 47-year-old Ashimullah was the employee of a mall in Dilsukhnagar. On October 13, he left for duty. He went to Udyog Nagar to drop one of his friends there. His wife Azmat Begum had lodged a missing complaint.

A dead body was found near Singareni Officers Colony Park. Similarly recovery of bodies is continued in other places of the city.

Bodies of two youth recovered from Vanasthalipuram who were washed away in rains along with their bike. Pranay Kumar and Jaideep were returning from Anjaiyapur when they were swept away by the rain water. Their bodies were recovered from Taramatipet, outer ring road.

27-year-old, Bipin Kumar of Himachal Pradesh was passing by the Outer ring road at Taramatipet when his car began submerging near under pass bridge as it was water-logged. Two of his friends escaped but Bipin Kumar drowned. His body was recovered on Thursday.

In another incident, body of a postal department worker was fished out from Bandlaguda lake. Another body was retrieved from Abudullahpurmet, Lashkarguda.

Police recovered body of Venkatesh who was swept away by torrential rains near Inamguda, Shaktinagar bridge. His body was retrieved with the help of a JCB.

