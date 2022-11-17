Hyderabad: Raja Singh seeks change in ’13-year-old’ bulletproof vehicle, writes to Intelligence IG

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP MLA from Gosha Mahal T Raja Singh on Thursday wrote to Telangana Intelligence IG asking for a change in the ‘old’ bulletproof vehicle that he was provided with.

“….The vehicle which was presently allotted to me is of 2010 Model which is (13) years old and is giving much trouble while moving in emergency works such as Assembly sessions, Department meetings and other constituency development programs,” the letter said.

The MLA questioned whether the authorities are seeking permission from chief minister K Chandra Shekar Rao on the issue. “Because of the negligence of police department. you are giving chance to terrorist organisations and anti social elements to attack on me and you are throwing my life in danger,” he remarked.

Hence, he urged the authorities to take immediate action and change the vehicle at the earliest. “It is further to submit that, if the authority is failed to provide another vehicle, please take back the vehicle allotted to me as i am not convenient with the bullet proof vehicle provided,” he said.

Background of Raja Singh’s arrest

Raja Singh was sent to jail under the PD Act for posting a video in which he makes derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, leading to massive protests by Muslims across the city of Hyderabad. His comments lead to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest.

Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura and other police stations for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police after protests broke out. Raja Singh was arrested within a day after his remarks, but managed to get bail due to procedural issues. The police finally arrested him him on August 25 under the PD Act and he was in jail for over 70 days.