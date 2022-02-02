Hyderabad: Rajendranagar mosque clinic treated 32k people in 2021

Hyderabad: In 2021, the primary health care centre at Masjid Mohammed Mustafa in Rajendarnagar treated 31,795 individuals – including adults and children. In 2020, the mosque donated its facilities to the NGO Helping Hand Foundation and SEED-USA for the establishment of a clinic.

Around 17,000 adults and 11,000 children received free care at the clinic, which saw 2,990 gynaecological, 1,560 dental, and 498 ophthalmic patients. A total of 1,648 patients were tested and enrolled in the non-communicable diseases (NCD) prevention and control programme.

In the previous three months, the clinic held immunisation camps and provided the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 10 000 people. The clinic serves mid-day meals to around 100 students from government elementary schools, and since the lockdown in March 2020, it has supplied 75,000 meals to poor children.

The Rabia Clinic, named after the donor’s mother, has added 2,000 square feet of elegant space on the first floor and will now offer general care, dental care, eye screening, NCD prevention and control, women’s wellness, and acute medical case management, as well as higher centre referrals.

Two full-time physicians, four nurses, two counsellors, a dietitian, a dental surgeon, a dental assistant, a senior ophthalmologist, and a nutritionist work at the women’s health centre. It also has an outpatient clinic that serves 200-250 people every day.