Hyderabad: Ramadan kids carnival on April 3

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness a one-of-a-kind workshop for kids to learn about Islam through fun-filled activities, which is being organized by khansland kids, a city-based accessory brand on April 3.

“Children are the future of tomorrow, instilling them with correct faith, kindness and knowledge make society a much happier place,” they said.

A fun-filled day for kids along with learning activities on Islam is a win win situation anyday, khansland kids carnival is set to organise an event for kids aged below 10 years.

The joy, feast and festivities which Ramadan brings after anticipating for a year start right from childhood. Enriching children with the knowledge and importance of ramadan in a fun-filled environment is no less than a magical ride, whereby at the end of the day the child learns something or the other through fun-filled activities for a lifetime.

Its one of a kind opportunity to engage and interact with kids where there will be arts and crafts workshop, story sessions, basically inculcate the spirit of Ramadan and Eid in children with various other activities.

Pre-book and confirm the seat at the earliest and only one female attendee is allowed per child. The dress code is traditional attire for kids as per the eid theme at the carnival. There will be a refreshment break and each child will be given a giveaway kit to use for 30 days in Ramadan.

30 days activity chart will be given to the kids with along with Ramadan kit



Venue:- Hotel central court, Lakdikapul

Timings:- 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Age group:- 3 years to 10 years

Fee:- 600 for one child; 1000 for two

Registration details contact:- https://wa.me/919000200786

P.S: There will be regulations regarding the COVID-19 protocol at the venue