Hyderabad: Ramammakunta Lake in Gachibowli to be developed as Jogger’s park

Hyderabad: Once a dirty water puddle-looking Ramammakunta Lake in Gachibowli will be restored soon. This lake was drying up and the land sharks were eyeing its lands. But thankfully, during the current rain, the glory of this lake has returned and its condition has improved. National Institute of tourism and hospitality management (NITHM) is planning to restore this lake and turn it into a jogger’s park.

For years, the lake has been a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to the sewerage water coming into the lake the water of this lake was getting polluted.

The NITHM Director Dr Chinnam Reddy said that during the last few years this lake has completely polluted and the groundwater stops coming into it. But due to the heavy rain during the current monsoon, the lake has once again filled to the brim and the underground water too has increased.

He informed that the various kinds of trees will be planted around this lake to make it a green and pleasant area.

Walk paths will be constructed to beautify the lake Boating and other facilities shall also be launched in this lake soon to attract the public. The lake is spreading on 4 acres of the area next to the NITHM campus building.

In cooperation with GHMC, the sewerage line will be diverted to ensure it does not pollute the lake water, and the work to beautify the lake is being in undertaken in cooperation with GHMC with a budget of 32 lakhs.

Many other initiatives are being taken to preserve this lake. A garden shall be set up with 20 varieties of trees with unique lighting system. Our aim is to make this place pleasant for walkers and joggers.