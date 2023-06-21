Hyderabad: Ramp of under-construction Bairamalguda flyover falls; 8 injured

Hyderabad: At least eight workers were injured when a portion of a ramp of an under-construction Bairamalguda flyover collapsed in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical.

The incident occurred on Sagar Ring Road where the flyover is being constructed at a traffic intersection.

Police said the accident occurred when workers were laying slabs over the pillars.

Another #tragic incident took place in #Hyderabad .There has been a disturbance in the construction of Bairamalguda flyover being constructed on LBnagar Sagar R R. During the construction, the flyover suddenly #Collapsed 10members injured,4 seriously injurd taken to near hspital. pic.twitter.com/K2WTQ7dTGj — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) June 21, 2023

An engineer and seven workers were injured in the incident and shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The injured men are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Four of them were identified as Rohit Kumar, Puneeth Kumar, Shankar Lal and Jitender.

Also Read Martyrs Memorial inauguration: Routes to take in Hyderabad on Jun 22

LB Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar Reddy said a small stretch collapsed when workers were laying the slab. Police registered a case and took up an investigation. The ACP said since the flyover work was still on, action can’t be taken against the contractor for poor quality.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D. S. Chuhan and LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri also visited the spot.

Local MLA Sudheer Reddy also visited the accident site and spoke to the workers. Local leaders of the opposition Congress and BJP alleged that poor quality of work and negligence led to the accident.

GHMC however, has responded to the incident on Twitter stating that the situation is under control and action will be initiated if necessary.

A small part of clover collapsed during construction of BairamalgudaFlyoverRamp. 8 injured & shifted to KIMS for treatment. Detailed enquiry will be on & action will be initiated if necessary. Situation is under control, GHMC assures citizens not to worry as it is being takencare — Commissioner GHMC (@CommissionrGHMC) June 21, 2023

(the copy has been edited by Siasat news desk)