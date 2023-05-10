Hyderabad ranks 1st among Indian cities in City Nature Challenge

Hyderabad: 30,000 observations of over 1900 species were recorded by 377 scientists who came together for the four-day City Nature Challenge of Hyderabad, held from April 28 to May 1.

The global competition which aims to document urban biodiversity saw impressive participation from cities all over the world.

Hyderabad, one of the 35 Indian cities competing, made an impressive start and finished first among Indian cities in terms of observations and participants. This remarkable accomplishment demonstrates Hyderabad’s dedication to protecting and enjoying the natural world within its urban setting.

The challenge provided a special opportunity for nature enthusiasts to come together, contributing not only to a global effort in biodiversity conservation but also fostering a deeper connection with nature. It was spearheaded by the committed team of core volunteers from WWF-India, led by Farida, Akbar, Ram, and Priyanka.

An enthusiastic participant in the challenge, Ram Dayal Vaishnav, remarked, “It is a unique opportunity to increase our understanding of nature and to contribute to global urban biodiversity data collection at the same time.”

During the challenge, citizen scientists recorded exciting sightings of a variety of often seen species, such as the red-vented bulbul, the plain tiger butterfly, the common lantana, the sacred fig, and the Santa Maria feverfew.

But what really caught people’s attention were the startling finds of 33 endangered species, including Bengal Quince, Purcell’s Hunter Slug, Spot-billed Pelican, and many more, thriving in the middle of the city’s bustle.

The challenge led to fascinating discoveries of previously undiscovered species, such as the cryptic ant species Anochetus Rufus, the sandalwood fungus Pseudoidiumsantalacearum, and the traditionally used medicinal herb Enicostemmaaxillare.

“We are thrilled to witness Hyderabad’s exceptional performance on a global scale,” said Farida Tampal, State Director of the WWF-India Hyderabad office. “Through drives like the City Nature Challenge, we mean to develop individuals’ association with nature and draw them into citizen science projects for the long term.”