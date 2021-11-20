Hyderabad ranks 37th in Swachh Survekshan rankings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad bagged the 37th place in the overall rankings category and 13th in the cities with a population of above ten lakhs category in the sixth edition of the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed Swachh Amrit Mahotsav and presented the Swachh Survekshan awards 2021, organized by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MOHUA) in New Delhi on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh has two cities, Vijayawada at 3rd and Tirupati at the 8th spot in the top ten cleanest cities list.

Indore bagged first place in this survey consecutively for the fifth time followed by Surat in Gujarat for the second place. 4,320 cities took part in this survey and the MOHUA said that the 6th edition of Swachh Survekshan has become the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.

“The success of this year’s survey can be gauged through the unprecedented number of citizen feedback received this year – over 5 crores, a marked increase from last year’s 1.87 crores. The 2021 edition was conducted in a record time of 28 days despite several on-ground challenges owing to the COVID pandemic,” it added.

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India. The ranking is based on the performance of the civic administrations in different categories related to waste management, open defecation free status and citizen feedback.