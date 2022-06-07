Hyderabad rape: AIMIM MLA’s minor son named as sixth accused

Hyderabad: The minor son of an AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA has been named as an accused in the gangrape of a teen in Hyderabad, which has sparked outrage throughout Telangana. All six accused are now in custody, one adult and five minors.

A group of schoolboys assaulted the teen inside a car as she was leaving a pub. A ride had been offered to her by one of the boys. CCTV footage showing the girl standing outside the pub with the suspected attackers has gone viral. She was assaulted inside her car in Hyderabad’s affluent Jubilee Hills neighbourhood.

The accused are Class 11 and 12 students from “politically influential” families.

One of the minors apprehended by police is the son of a local leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party in the state. Another minor is the son of a Sanga Reddy politician.

