Hyderabad rape: AIMIM MLA’s minor son named as sixth accused

Updated: 7th June 2022 11:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The minor son of an AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) MLA has been named as an accused in the gangrape of a teen in Hyderabad, which has sparked outrage throughout Telangana. All six accused are now in custody, one adult and five minors.

A group of schoolboys assaulted the teen inside a car as she was leaving a pub. A ride had been offered to her by one of the boys. CCTV footage showing the girl standing outside the pub with the suspected attackers has gone viral. She was assaulted inside her car in Hyderabad’s affluent Jubilee Hills neighbourhood.

The accused are Class 11 and 12 students from “politically influential” families.

One of the minors apprehended by police is the son of a local leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party in the state. Another minor is the son of a Sanga Reddy politician.

The police had stated that the accused are Class 11 and 12 students, allegedly belonging to “politically influential” families. On June 3, Joel Davis, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, stated that an MLA’s son is believed to be part of the group, but he may not have been involved in the gang rape.

