Hyderabad: Rapido driver jailed for sending obscene photos to women

Hyderabad: A young man has been arrested and jailed for 15 days in Hyderabad for sending obscene photographs and messages to eight girl students, police said.

SHE team of Hyderabad police arrested P. Vijay Kumar (25), a Rapido driver and resident of the Borabanda area in the city.

According to police, a petitioner had approached SHE team with a complaint that she, along with seven other girls from the college hostel, had been receiving semi-nude photos and messages from a particular phone number since April 15.

Feeling ‘tortured’ and scared by the respondent’s behaviour, the petitioner approached the SHE team and requested suitable action.

SHE team visited the college and made discreet inquiries with all the eight girls mentioned. After due process, the team apprehended the accused.

The accused was produced before a city court, which sentenced him to 15 days of simple imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 290 (public nuisance) and 70(C) of the City Police Act (using threatening, insulting or obscene words or gestures).