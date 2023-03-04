Hyderabad: RBI holds ‘financial literacy’ run at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has organised ‘Janbhagidari’, a 10K run at People’s Plaza, Necklace road on Saturday.

City Police commissioner CV Anand flagged off the event after the RBI’s Telangana regional director K Nikhila called upon the chief cop to mark the beginning.

The run was organized in the backdrop of India assuming the G-20 presidency from December 1st, 2022 to November 2023, with the second global partnership for financial inclusion to be held in March.

Creating public outreach and promoting financial literacy amongst the public, emphasizing safe and secure banking transactions was the motive behind the run.

According to the city police, citizens can make informed decisions and stay safe from cyber fraudsters if they are sensitised towards online financial trade.

The event saw participants from various parts of the city, including government officials, students, and members of the general public.