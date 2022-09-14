Hyderabad: Read Vivekananda to prevent suicides, says Telangana Guv

Hyderabad: Telangana state governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan encouraged the public to read Swami Vivekananda’s writings. She argued that his teachings can help in suicide prevention.

Soudararajan was delivering the chief guest’s address at the 23rd Foundation Day celebrations of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence here on Tuesday.

“Swami Vivekananda introduced India to the world as a country with spirituality, values, and love at its core. He taught the world about universal brotherhood and unity over a century ago, proving that India alone could unite the world,” she said at the event.

In another event, the Governor, while addressing functionaries of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRS) at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday stressed the need for donors to give away nutritious food for TB patients.

“Though the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan aims to make our country TB free by 2025, we must ensure a TB-free Telangana in advance,” she said.